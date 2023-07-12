Pure Michigan partners with McDonald's, The Coca-Cola company to bring a 'Pure Michigan Mix' to Michiganders

(WXYZ) — Pure Michigan has partnered with McDonald's and The Coca-Cola Company to bring a 'Pure Michigan Mix’ to Michiganders.

The frozen drink blends Fanta, Blue Raspberry, and Sprite Lymonade and is available at more than 500 McDonald's across the state.

Pure Michigan

To celebrate the collaboration, Pure Michigan will be holding ‘First Pour Ceremonies’ at McDonald’s restaurants in Detroit, Flint, Traverse City, St. Ignace, and Port Huron this week.

Fans who purchase the ‘Pure Michigan Mix’ will also have the chance to get free tickets to big summer events. That includes tickets to Pine Knob or Little Caesars Arena concerts, passes to the Michigan International Speedway, tickets to Michigan’s Adventure Amusement Park, or a McDonald’s Arch Card. All buyers have to do is scan the QR code printed on the 22-ounce cup.

“McDonald's is proud to serve Michigan residents and travelers at 506 locations throughout the state,” Jeff Stanton, McDonald’s of Michigan Owner/Operators Business Association President said. “Whether you are traveling from Coldwater to Sault Ste. Marie or Port Huron to Holland, there is a McDonald’s open and ready to help you feel comfortable along the way with the freshest foods and most vibrant drink flavors that truly make exploring the Great Lakes state worth every mile.”

The ‘Pure Michigan Mix’ is available for a limited time at participating McDonald’s restaurants and through the McDonald’s App.