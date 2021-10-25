Purple Heart recipient recalls Kamikaze attacks during World War II

STERLING HEIGHTS, MI (WXYZ) — 76 years ago William Nuber of Michigan found himself and a handful of other survivors out at sea following a string of Kamikaze attacks during World War II.

He was just 18 when he enlisted in the Navy and at the time, he didn't know what to expect. But it was his way to serve the country and see a bit of the world he thought.

William Nuber



“Our attitude of travel and what have you," Nuber said. "You didn’t do much of it. A big trip was to Mount Clemens.”

He served as a radio operator on ship LSMR 190 off of Okinawa. Not long into his deployment, his team faced sudden attacks while on radar picket duty.

After a few attacks, Nuber quickly found himself as the lone survivor on the bridge of the ship.

"We had very good gunners and we shot down maybe 7, 8 planes, but this particular day there were so many planes, it just didn’t happen,” he said.

As the captain’s talker went down Nuber jumped into action attempting to steer the ship into safety.

“Two more Kamikazes came in in our side and blew us apart,” Nuber recalls.

More than a dozen sailors were killed instantly. Dozens more, including Nuber, jumped into the water.

“Do you remember what you were thinking in that water,” reporter Jenn Schanz questions.

“I’m praying to every god there is,” he replies.

Now 97-years-old Nuber says just two other living survivors of that attack remain. Nuber says he keeps in touch.

Since the attack, Nuber has gone on to become a Detroit police officer and was awarded the purple heart for valor and efforts to save others that day.