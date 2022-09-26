Watch Now
Putin grants Russian citizenship to Edward Snowden

<p>HONG KONG - 2013: In this handout photo provided by The Guardian, Edward Snowden speaks during an interview in Hong Kong. Snowden, a 29-year-old former technical assistant for the CIA, revealed details of top-secret surveillance conducted by the United States' National Security Agency regarding telecom data. (Photo by The Guardian via Getty Images)</p>
Sep 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-26 13:30:04-04

MOSCOW (AP) — President Vladimir Putin has granted Russian citizenship to former U.S. security contractor Edward Snowden.

Putin signed a decree Monday announcing the move.

Snowden is one of 75 foreign nationals listed by the decree as being granted Russian citizenship.

The decree was published on an official government website.

Snowden is a former contractor with the U.S. National Security Agency.

He has been living in Russia since 2013 to escape prosecution in the U.S. after leaking classified documents detailing government surveillance programs.

He was granted permanent residency in 2020 and said at the time that he planned to apply for Russian citizenship without renouncing his U.S. citizenship.

