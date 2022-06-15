QLINE announces extended streetcar service hours

DETROIT (WXYZ) — After returning to service with limited hours in September 2021 due to COVID-19 safety measures, the QLINE announced today that its Monday-Saturday service hours will be extended until midnight, beginning June 18.

“When the QLINE returned from its COVID-19 service pause, we pledged to extend hours as activity increased throughout greater Downtown,” said Lisa Nuszkowski, president of M-1 RAIL. “With service until midnight Monday-Saturday and Sunday service until 9 p.m., riders will be able to use the QLINE to enjoy nightlife along the Woodward corridor, special events, and concerts, and to get to and from sporting events throughout the year.”

The expansion of service hours is part of of plan to make service improvements to enhance rider safety and service quality. Part of the improvement plan will consist of the removal of blockages along the rail route using the M-1 RAIL’s own tow truck, donated by Stepp’s Towing.

Obtained through state legislation in 2021, M-1 RAIL now has the ability to tow vehicles and has entered into an agreement with the City of Detroit to tow all vehicles to city-owned impound lots.

M-1 RAIL has promised it will not collect any fines or fees from towed vehicles.

“The QLINE is committed to providing service in fifteen minutes or less,” said Nuszkowski. “With the ability to tow vehicles obstructing the streetcar tracks ourselves, we can reduce blockages, clear obstructions faster, and free up the Detroit Police Department and other city resources to serve other needs.”

Additional QLINE improvements include:



Installation of a transit-only lane on a portion of Woodward Ave. southbound near Little Caesars Arena.

A fare-free pilot to encourage residents, visitors, and downtown workers to return to public transit.

Transit-signal priority for the QLINE at 26 intersections along Woodward, facilitating more efficient traffic flow for streetcars and all vehicles.

A rider-benefits program that provides rewards at local retailers, restaurants, and institutions along the Woodward Corridor.



For more information about the QLINE, click here.