Queen or queen consort? What to know about Camilla's title

LONDON (AP) — Now that she has been crowned alongside her husband, King Charles III's wife is officially known as Queen Camilla.

While it sounds more official than "queen consort," the changing of titles does not signify any practical difference in the role of the 75-year-old royal.

Queen consorts do not formally share the sovereign's powers, and dropping the "consort" part of the title does not change that.

Nonetheless, the change marks a milestone in Camilla's decadeslong road to rehabilitating her image from someone once reviled as the other woman.

The question of what title Camilla would hold when Charles became king has long been a subject of contention.

Last month, Buckingham Palace's official coronation invitations referred to her as "Queen Camilla" for the first time.