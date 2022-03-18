QUIZ: Test your vocab as regional competition kicks off for Scripps National Spelling Bee

Get your thinking caps on, because we are fast approaching the local competition for the Scripps National Spelling Bee.
So far, more than 50 students from metro Detroit will be competing in the spelling competition on March 24.
The students who will be competing in the virtual regional bee will be quizzed from a list containing 4,000 Scripps National Spelling Bee words.
Are you looking for a challenge?
Check out the quiz below and see if you can guess the definitions of some level three and four spelling bee words:
Those that compete and win could qualify to compete in the national finals. Additionally, they could win The Samuel Louis Sugarman Award, The Britannica Online Premium and The Merriam-Webster Unabridged Online award.
The semifinals and finals of the Scripps National Spelling Bee is scheduled to take place in early June.