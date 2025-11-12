Racing Day at the Detroit Auto Show returns on Tuesday, Jan. 20

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Auto Show and Detroit Grand Prix are teaming up once again for Racing Day with the auto show's return.

According to organizers, Racing Day at the Detroit Auto Show will take place Tuesday, Jan. 20, featuring world-class race cars, interactive experiences and a lineup of drivers.

Those attending Racing Day will see more interactive fan moments, including photo ops, a winner's circle activation and autograph sessions.

The indoor track experience will honor some of the iconic landmarks featured on the actual Detroit Grand Prix street circuit, including production vehicle ride-alongs. There will also be enhanced programming and panel discussions.

The Detroit Auto Show runs Jan. 17-25 at Huntington Place, and tickets are on sale now at detroitautoshow.com.