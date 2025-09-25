Racing wheelchairs stolen from special needs athletes returned, team ready to compete again

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Agape Project's racing wheelchairs are back, and so is the joy for children and adults with special needs who depend on them to compete.

Watch Meghan Daniels' video report:

Wheelchairs stolen from special needs athletes returned, team ready to compete

The organization provides racing opportunities for people with special needs, giving them a chance to feel the wind, energy and cheers from crowds during races. But that experience was put on hold in August when thieves stole the trailer containing all of the team's racing wheelchairs.

"It was extremely heartbreaking because we had a race that we had anticipated participating in that next week, so we had to cancel it right away," Jerry Richter said.

WXYZ

Richter serves as treasurer for the Agape Project.

The theft brought the entire program to a halt, devastating families who had come to rely on the racing experiences for their children.

WXYZ

"We were devastated when they were stolen. We thought that would be the end of such a great project," Dawn Pullis said.

Pullis is the mother of twin boys who participate in the project.

Watch our previous report when the wheelchairs were stolen below:

Trailer with specialized wheelchairs stolen from local nonprofit, racing season in jeopardy

The wheelchairs were recovered one month later in an abandoned house in Saginaw. With their return came renewed hope and excitement for the athletes and their families.

"We count down the days to each race when we know there's a race coming. These guys love every second of it," Pullis said.

WXYZ

For her sons, Dominic and Thomas Pullis, every race is a celebration. When asked about the best part of racing, the twins mentioned getting in the wheelchair, eating afterward and receiving medals and trophies.

"It's built their confidence like you wouldn't believe. It gives them pure joy. They are so happy to be part of this team," Pullis said.

WXYZ

The brothers are eager to return to competition and continue their friendly rivalry on the track.

The team will compete this Sunday at the Growler Gallop Atwater 10 Mile and 5K in Detroit, marking their return to racing after the theft disrupted their season.

—————

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

