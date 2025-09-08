WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A West Bloomfield man was arrested after a raid at a home found guns, counterfeit cash, victims' personal documents and more.

Watch Simon Shaykhet's video report:

Raid at West Bloomfield home finds guns, counterfeit cash & more; teen arrested

According to the West Bloomfield Police Department, the special response team raided a home in the 7800 block of Timberlane Trail around 6 a.m. Wednesday.

During the raid, they found:



Semiautomatic pistols

Shotgun

Magazines both loaded and unloaded

Laptops, tablet and smart phones

Prescription pills

Checks in victims’ names

Credit Cards

US Currency

Counterfeit Currency

Victims’ Financial documents, mail and driver's licenses

Computer

Credit card reader/ encoder

Digital Camera

Notebooks with personal victim information

The suspect, 19-year-old Deago Harrell, was arrested and charged with one count of Uttering and Publishing Counterfeit Bills or Notes. He was arraigned on those charges and given a $75,000 cash/surety bond.

For Dulce Mulvihill and other neighbors on Timerlane Trail, it was an alarming start to the day.

"I heard screaming. 'Put your hands up.' It was scary," Mulvihill said.

"We had intelligence the suspect had firearms and there is evidence of possibly re-coding credit cards," West Bloomfield Police Chief Dale Young said.

According to Young, a prior case led to the search warrant.

"There’s bankers' boxes full of financial statements. There is a number of victims we haven’t identified yet," Young said.