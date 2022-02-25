Rally in Warren supports Ukraine as Russia invades

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — A prayer for Ukraine is how the rally outside St. Josaphat Ukrainian Catholic Church started Thursday afternoon.

Neighbors to community leaders like Warren Mayor James Fouts took the microphone to show their support for the nation that's currently under attack.

“We stand with Ukraine," Fouts said.

People including children stood in the crows holding up signs while some carried the blue and yellow Ukrainian flag with pride.

“This is my heart," Khrystyna Skochypets said.

The Russian invasion taking place in Ukraine keeps many people up at night.

“I didn’t sleep till like 4 a.m. I was talking with my cousins," Skochypets said.

She left Ukraine almost seven years ago, but her family is back home in Ternopil.

“I was scared for them. I was panicking," she said.

Panic is something Roman Budzhak doesn't want his people to do.

“We should not panic and believe in our army," Budzhak said.

He believes this because he was once on the frontline fighting for his country.

“I believe in Ukrainian army and I believe in every brother who carries gun and who fights for our freedom and Ukrainian nation, Budzhak added.

"Wake up U.S.A and help save the world" is the text on a poster held by a young girl.

It’s a message that Congressman Andy Levin told 7 Action News he hears loud and clear.

“The House foreign affairs committee has quite an active chat going on amongst the members about what additional steps we need to take and how we can support President Biden and all of our allies," Levin said.

He says what's happening in Eastern Europe should be concerning to everyone.

“We are all going to pay a price for this because commodity prices are going to go up. Gas prices are going to go up, so we all need to stand together patriotically and say we are going to stand with the Ukrainian people no matter what," Levin added.

Skochypets said Ukrainians are resilient and they will fight to the end.

“I want my country to be free," she said with tears forming in her eyes.

Levin also added in his remarks that Southeast Michigan is open and ready to welcome any Ukrainian refugees who will end up leaving the country.

