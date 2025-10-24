Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Centennial Park opens to public after 7 years of planning

DETROIT (WXYZ) — After three years of construction and seven years of planning, the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Centennial Park on the Detroit Riverfront opens to the public with a grand opening celebration featuring live music and food trucks.
The $80 million park spans 22 acres and offers green space, play zones and waterfront views in what's being called a once-in-a-generation transformation of Detroit's Riverfront.
"I am excited for everyone around the region and Detroit to see it. I think that there's a lot of anticipation about the park and I think it's going to blow away all expectations, so I am just excited for the public to see it," said Jim Boyle from the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation.
Ben Larson-Wolbrink drove down from Berkley to get a glimpse of Detroit's newest park and plans to return for the grand opening weekend.
"I love the Detroit Riverfront. I love coming down here and I love how they're adding more beautiful spaces for the public," Larson-Wolbrink said.
The park features four major attractions designed to boost Detroit as a destination. Visitors will find playgrounds and sports areas, including two full-size Detroit Pistons courts.
One of the park's standout features is a play garden filled with larger-than-life sculptures, including a 26-foot-tall otter, a 14-foot beaver and a 20-foot Berenstain Bear created in Denmark by Monstrum Design Studio.
The new park also fills a crucial gap along the waterfront. Visitors can now travel 5 miles along the Detroit River from Belle Isle to the Joe Louis Arena site thanks to a new boardwalk connection.
"I love it. I love it. Whenever I can come down here, one of my favorite places is to be on the riverfront and relax and renew," Larson-Wolbrink said.
The grand opening weekend will offer live music, food trucks and activities for the entire family.
"I feel like it's a win-win all around," Larson-Wolbrink said.
The Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Centennial Park officially opens to the public at 10 a.m. Saturday.
