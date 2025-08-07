Ralph Wilson Centennial Park on the riverfront set to open in October

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A grand opening of Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Centennial Park is set to happen on October 25 & 26, according to the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy.

The ceremonial grand opening of the 22-acre park will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 25. As part of the celebration of the new park, the Conservancy's Detroit Harvest Fest will be taking place at the park.

The event is free to the public, and will feature live entertainment, fall activities, food trucks and more.

Guests will also be able to take a ride down the 23-foot-tall Bear Slide at the Delta Dental Play Garden, shoot hoops in the William Davidson Sport House, see the Huron-Clinton Metroparks Water Garden, and listen to live music at the DTE Foundation Summit.

You can learn more about the development of the park at this link.