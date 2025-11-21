WYANDOTTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Thieves are targeting Ram trucks across southeast Michigan in broad daylight, breaking into vehicles to steal their 12-inch infotainment systems, police say.

Grosse Pointe Farms Detective Roger Wierszewski said his department has received six reports of truck break-ins just this month. The thieves are specifically going after the UConnect infotainment systems.

See the full story in the video below

Ram trucks targeted in string of break-ins for 12-inch infotainment systems

"They'll break out a back window, climb inside, I believe it's two or three bolts that holds the infotainment center in and they can remove it and be gone within a matter of moments," Wierszewski said.

He explained that thieves target the back windows because alarm systems aren't typically connected to them.

Nicholas Jones discovered his truck had been broken into last week while parked in a lot on Biddle Avenue in Wyandotte. When he returned to his vehicle, he found the back window smashed and his radio missing.

WXYZ

"Everything else is there. I have two pairs of Oakleys in there, but the radio's gone and the back window is smashed out," Jones said.

Shannon Medved experienced the same crime just days later, also while parked on Biddle Avenue at a different location.

"I got in my truck and I was shocked to see the whole UConnect system was gone," Medved said. "You feel violated, you know. That's my space, you know what I mean."

WXYZ

Wyandotte police have reported three incidents so far, while the break-ins have stretched across multiple cities in the region.

A Stellantis spokesperson, the manufacturer of Ram trucks, addressed the security concerns in a statement: "Stellantis takes the safety and security of our customers very seriously. We design, engineer and develop all our vehicles to meet or exceed all applicable federal standards for safety and security. While such events are rare, they are not exclusive to any make or model of vehicle. Stellantis uses industry-standard vehicle security technology. And as with other vehicle features, we are engaged in continuous product improvement. Notwithstanding, we urge all motorists to take due care in securing their vehicles."

WXYZ

Detective Wierszewski recommends Ram owners consider aftermarket alarms that detect glass breakage, install security cameras, and remain vigilant, though he noted that most thieves cover their faces and wear gloves during the crimes.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

