Ramadan Suhoor Festival to return to Fairlane Mall after 2 year hiatus

DEARBORN, MI (WXYZ) — The Ramadan Suhoor Festival at Fairlane mall will be back this year after being canceled for the last two years due to the pandemic.

Lead festival organizer Hassan Chami says he is excited to bring back the safe space for practicing Muslims as Ramadan quickly approaches.

“During Ramadan, people, specifically the youth, stay up later than usual, and we want to give them a safe space to do that,” Chami explained.

The Ramadan Suhoor Festival is a four-hour event created with the intent of giving worshippers a safe space to take a break between praying and fasting.

Though the event was created with Ramadan participants in mind, Chami says all are welcome to come.

According to Chami, in the past, many have come out to the festival to learn more about Ramadan and the meaning it carries. It is also a great opportunity to try different foods from the Arab community.

This year, there will be a $1 cover charge for every Ramadan Suhoor Festival participant. This money will go directly to charity.