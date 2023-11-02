Ramp and freeway closures along US-23 near Brighton begin next week

Multiple freeway and ramp closures will take place next week along US-23 in Livingston County as part of the Flex Route project near Brighton.

The closures are for paving operations, and there will also be nightly closures of both directions of US-23 between I-96 and M-59.

Other closures include:



Northbound US-23 ramps to eastbound and westbound I-96

Eastbound I-96 ramp to southbound US-23

Northbound US-23 ramp to eastbound I-96 will be closed 7 - 9 p.m. nightly on Monday, Nov. 6 and Tuesday, Nov. 7. Detour: westbound I-96 and Spencer Road to eastbound I-96.

Southbound US-23 ramp to westbound I-96 will be closed 7 - 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 8. Detour: eastbound I-96 and Kensington Road to westbound I-96.

Eastbound I-96 ramp to southbound US-23 will be closed 6 - 8 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 9. Detour: eastbound I-96, Kensington Road, and westbound I-96 to southbound US-23.

The nightly closures will take place between 9 p.m. and 5 p.m. Northbound US-23 will close between 9 p.m. and 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 6 through Thursday, Nov. 9. The detour is westbound I-96 to eastbound Spencer Road, then northbound Old US-23 to eastbound M-59 to get back to northbound US-23.

Then, southbound US-23 will close between 8 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 9 through Sunday, Nov. 12. The detour is westbound M-59 to southbound Old US-23, then westbound Spencer Road to eastbound I-96 to get back to southbound US-23.