Watch Now
News

Ramp and freeway closures along US-23 near Brighton begin next week

Police: Semi truck crashes through median barrier on I-696, lanes closed
Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
William Thomas Cain
<p>WILMINGTON, DE - JUNE 04: &quot;Road Closed&quot; signs block the entrance to I-495 north to the bridge over the Christina River June 4, 2014 in Wilmington, Delaware. The bridge was closed indefinitely after four support columns were discovered to be tilting. (Photo by William Thomas Cain/Getty Images)</p>
Police: Semi truck crashes through median barrier on I-696, lanes closed
Posted at 3:20 PM, Nov 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-02 15:20:56-04

Multiple freeway and ramp closures will take place next week along US-23 in Livingston County as part of the Flex Route project near Brighton.

The closures are for paving operations, and there will also be nightly closures of both directions of US-23 between I-96 and M-59.

Other closures include:

  • Northbound US-23 ramps to eastbound and westbound I-96
  • Eastbound I-96 ramp to southbound US-23
  • Northbound US-23 ramp to eastbound I-96 will be closed 7 - 9 p.m. nightly on Monday, Nov. 6 and Tuesday, Nov. 7. Detour: westbound I-96 and Spencer Road to eastbound I-96.
  • Southbound US-23 ramp to westbound I-96 will be closed 7 - 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 8. Detour: eastbound I-96 and Kensington Road to westbound I-96.
    Eastbound I-96 ramp to southbound US-23 will be closed 6 - 8 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 9. Detour: eastbound I-96, Kensington Road, and westbound I-96 to southbound US-23.

The nightly closures will take place between 9 p.m. and 5 p.m. Northbound US-23 will close between 9 p.m. and 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 6 through Thursday, Nov. 9. The detour is westbound I-96 to eastbound Spencer Road, then northbound Old US-23 to eastbound M-59 to get back to northbound US-23.

Then, southbound US-23 will close between 8 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 9 through Sunday, Nov. 12. The detour is westbound M-59 to southbound Old US-23, then westbound Spencer Road to eastbound I-96 to get back to southbound US-23.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

7 Action News This Morning