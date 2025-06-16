(WXYZ) — Drivers getting onto I-96 between Novi and Milford roads in Oakland County will encounter a new traffic flow system – ramp metering.

Watch Randy Wimbley's video report:

Ramp metering with traffic lights begins this week along I-96 in Oakland County

Watch our live interview with MDOT's Diane Cross from 7 News Detroit at 5 a.m.

Ramp metering with traffic lights begins this week along I-96 in Oakland County

Beginning Wednesday, June 18, the ramp metering will begin at eight entrance ramps along the I-96 Flex Route. Those ramps are:



Southbound Milford Rd. to eastbound I-96

Southbound Milford Rd. to westbound I-96

Northbound Milford Rd. to eastbound I-96

Wixom Rd. to westbound I-96

Southbound Novi Rd. to eastbound I-96

Southbound Novi Rd. to westbound I-96

Northbound Novi Rd. to eastbound I-96

Northbound Novi Rd. to westbound I-96

Other states use ramp metering to reduce crashes, improve travel times and control the flow of traffic entering the freeway.

See how ramp metering works in the video below

MDOT video explains how ramp metering works

The ramp meters will be used when traffic is slower and congested. They will use the traditional green/yellow/red pattern on traffic signals.

When using the ramp meters, drivers will form two lanes on the ramp, stop at the white line, and wait their turn for the green light before moving onto the freeway.

"The reason we do that is because too much congestion on the freeway, and there's nowhere to merge into," MDOT spokesperson Diane Cross told us Monday.

Hear more from Diane Cross in the video below

MDOT's Diane Cross talks about ramp metering

MDOT said that when the ramp meters are in use, not stopping for the red light is considered a traffic violation, the same as running a red light on a traditional traffic signal.

"If we can keep the traffic from merging into already busy traffic, now we're going to wait until there's a little more room to let you on," Cross added. "Our goal is to reduce crashes and make it safer for everyone."

When not in use, the lights will flash yellow and drivers can merge onto the freeway like normal.