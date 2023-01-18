Rapper Flo Rida awarded $82.6M for breach of contract case

MIAMI (AP) — Hip hop artist Flo Rida has been awarded $82.6 million after a South Florida jury found that Celsius energy drinks breached his contract and tried to hide money from him.

Flo Rida, whose real name is Tramar Dillard, and his production company, Strong Arm Productions, had sued Boca Raton-based Celsius Holdings Inc. in Broward County court in May 2021, claiming the company had violated the conditions of an endorsement deal.

Lawyers for Celsius argued in court and in previous filings that the company reached its greatest success after the Flo Rida endorsement deal, and that other business decisions led to increased sales and stock value.

