Rapper Trick Trick offering $5K to anyone who can help police with case of 80-year-old woman assaulted

(WXYZ) — It's nearing two full days since an 80-year-old woman was sexually assaulted during a home invasion on Detroit’s west side. The suspect has not been caught and enraged community members are stepping in to help.

"I live way on the east side of Detroit but when I saw this I said get up, suit up, it is time to go," Dr. Christian Anthony Mathis, otherwise known as Trick Trick said.

The famous rapper is offering $5,000 to anyone with information.

"If I have to offer $10,000. I want his ass. My grandma 90-years old," he said. "If somebody do this to my grandma."

"This feels personal," a 7 Action News reporter asks.

"It do, it do," he replied.

The attack happened Sunday evening. The suspect entered the home through an unlocked door demanding money.

"The victim told them no, we don't have any money and started to push him out the door. He pulled her with him to the outside where he sexually assaulted her," police say.

Police tell 7 Action News the victim was only able to give a vague description of the suspect leaving them searching for leads. Trick Trick is hoping his cash offer will help.

"You can direct message me at tricktrickgs2. Hit my DM and I'll pull up and come see you myself," he said.