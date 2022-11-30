Rare gold coin dropped into Salvation Army Red Kettle in Macomb County

The Salvation Army of Metro Detroit's 2022 Red Kettle Christmas Campaign is a little closer to reaching its fundraising goal of $8.2 million after receiving a rare gold coin donation.

The Salvation Army of Metro Detroit

Dayna Liski, volunteer, Salvation Army of Metro Detroit

Tuesday night, the anonymous donor, dropped the coin into a red kettle at the Kroger store located on 9 Mile Road in St. Clair Shores.

In an email to 7 Action News, the Salvation Army of Metro Detroit said the coin is a "rare, 1980 South African gold Krugerrand."

The Salvation Army of Metro Detroit



The donation marks the 10th consecutive year that a donor has deposited a Krugerrand into a red kettle in Macomb County.

According to Monex, the Krugerrand is valued at approximately $1,765.

All 2022 Red Kettle Christmas Campaign donations will help to feed, clothe and support people in need.

In 2021, The Salvation Army was able to provide:



More than 2.1 million meals

More than 405,000 nights of shelter

Nearly 88,000 Christmas toys and gifts for children and seniors

Resolution of nearly 1,800 legal issues through the William Booth Legal Aid Clinic

To donate to the 2022 Red Kettle Christmas Campaign, click here.

