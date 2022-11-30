Rare gold coin dropped into Salvation Army Red Kettle in Macomb County

The Salvation Army of Metro Detroit's 2022 Red Kettle Christmas Campaign is a little closer to reaching its fundraising goal of $8.2 million after receiving a rare gold coin donation.
Tuesday night, the anonymous donor, dropped the coin into a red kettle at the Kroger store located on 9 Mile Road in St. Clair Shores.
In an email to 7 Action News, the Salvation Army of Metro Detroit said the coin is a "rare, 1980 South African gold Krugerrand."
The donation marks the 10th consecutive year that a donor has deposited a Krugerrand into a red kettle in Macomb County.
According to Monex, the Krugerrand is valued at approximately $1,765.
All 2022 Red Kettle Christmas Campaign donations will help to feed, clothe and support people in need.
In 2021, The Salvation Army was able to provide:
- More than 2.1 million meals
- More than 405,000 nights of shelter
- Nearly 88,000 Christmas toys and gifts for children and seniors
- Resolution of nearly 1,800 legal issues through the William Booth Legal Aid Clinic
