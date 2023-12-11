Rare gold coin dropped into Salvation Army Red Kettle for the 11th year

The Salvation Army of Metro Detroit's 2023 Red Kettle Christmas Campaign is a little closer to reaching its fundraising goal of $7.9 million after receiving a rare gold coin donation.
Sunday night, the anonymous donor, dropped the coin into a red kettle at the Kroger store located at 22801 Harper Avenue in in St. Clair Shores.
In an email to 7 Action News, the Salvation Army of Metro Detroit said the coin is a "rare South African gold Krugerrand."
The donation marks the 11th consecutive year that the secret Santa has deposited a Krugerrand into a red kettle in Macomb County.
According to Monex, the Krugerrand is valued at approximately $2,031.
All 2023 Red Kettle Christmas Campaign donations will help to feed, clothe and support people in need.
In 2022, The Salvation Army was able to provide:
- More than 2.4 million meals
- More than 530,000 nights of shelter
- Nearly 56,000 Christmas toys and gifts for children and seniors
- Resolution of nearly 1,500 legal issues through the William Booth Legal Aid Clinic
