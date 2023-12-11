Watch Now
News

Rare gold coin dropped into Salvation Army Red Kettle for the 11th year

82d8a244-9668-4720-a7e5-a9e6f0f01b91.jpg
Salvation Army
Rare South African gold Krugerrand valued at $2,031
82d8a244-9668-4720-a7e5-a9e6f0f01b91.jpg
Posted at 12:53 PM, Dec 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-11 12:53:39-05

The Salvation Army of Metro Detroit's 2023 Red Kettle Christmas Campaign is a little closer to reaching its fundraising goal of $7.9 million after receiving a rare gold coin donation.

Sunday night, the anonymous donor, dropped the coin into a red kettle at the Kroger store located at 22801 Harper Avenue in in St. Clair Shores.

In an email to 7 Action News, the Salvation Army of Metro Detroit said the coin is a "rare South African gold Krugerrand."

The donation marks the 11th consecutive year that the secret Santa has deposited a Krugerrand into a red kettle in Macomb County.

According to Monex, the Krugerrand is valued at approximately $2,031. 

All 2023 Red Kettle Christmas Campaign donations will help to feed, clothe and support people in need.

In 2022, The Salvation Army was able to provide:

  • More than 2.4 million meals
  • More than 530,000 nights of shelter
  • Nearly 56,000 Christmas toys and gifts for children and seniors
  • Resolution of nearly 1,500 legal issues through the William Booth Legal Aid Clinic

To donate to the 2023 Red Kettle Christmas Campaign, click here.

    Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    7 Action News This Morning