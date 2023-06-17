Watch Now
News

Ray Lewis III, son of two-time Super Bowl champ, dies of suspected overdose, police say

Lewis, Moss, Owens, Urlacher highlight 8-person Hall of Fame class
Copyright Getty Images
Ronald Martinez
<p>NEW ORLEANS, LA - FEBRUARY 03: Ray Lewis #52 of the Baltimore Ravens celebrates with the VInce Lombardi trophy after the Ravens won 34-31 against the San Francisco 49ers during Super Bowl XLVII at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on February 3, 2013 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)</p>
Lewis, Moss, Owens, Urlacher highlight 8-person Hall of Fame class
Posted at 3:16 PM, Jun 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-17 15:16:57-04

CASSELBERRY, Fla. (AP) — Ray Lewis III, the son of two-time Super Bowl champion Ray Lewis, has died, according to a police report detailing a suspected overdose.

Lewis died Wednesday after officers were called to a central Florida home and found him unconscious in a bedroom, according to the Casselberry Police Department.

Lewis was reported to be 28 years old. He played cornerback at his father's alma mater, Miami, for two seasons before transferring to Coastal Carolina in 2015.

He finished his career at Virginia Union. Police called Lewis' death a "tragic accident" and suspect that he overdosed, pending an official autopsy report.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

7 Action News This Morning