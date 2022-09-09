Re-homing of iconic Detroit bandshell behind schedule, but moving forward

DETROIT (WXYZ) — We first told you about efforts to save a piece of Detroit music history in December of 2020, when a petition circulated to save the bandshell from the old State Fairgrounds.

The structure was originally on the chopping block for demolition when the city sold the site to Amazon for a massive distribution center, currently being built.

After a lot of community outcry and a concerted effort by former District 2 Councilman Roy McCalister Jr. to find a way to save the bandshell, the city agreed it would be disassembled and re-homed at nearby Palmer Park.

Fast forward to the August of 2021, the plan was to have the bandshell safely re-assembled by that fall.

A couple of weeks ago our crews passed by the park and noticed it still wasn't there, so we reached out to the city for some answers.

Both the city and the People for Palmer Park, the organization working with the city on plans for the bandshell, tell Action News the project is behind schedule from its original timeline.

“I’m not surprised at the delay. And the good news is, they [the City of Detroit] have been very forthright and communicative with us about their process," Lento told Action News.

We asked Tim Karl, Chief of Landscape Architecture for the city, the reason for the delay.

“We had some delays just off the get-go making sure we got the proper community investment," he said.

The city has earmarked $3 million for the project, and Karl doesn't anticipate the delay impacting that price tag.

He also said the city is still ironing out final details with the design and construction contractor. According to Karl, an updated timeline for construction to start would be next spring though he couldn't say for sure how long the process will take.

Right now the bandshell sits dissembled in storage, near Russell and Ferry until it's ready to be moved to Palmer Park.

Detroit's Building Authority crews dissembled it at the Fairgrounds.

“It was a big undertaking to go ahead and do that and to identify the wood that needs to be salvaged," Karl said. He noted that due to the age of the structure, not all of the wood could be saved.

“We wanted to make sure that it’s structurally sound at the end of the day," he said.

The bandshell was home to Detroit music legends and acts from around the country, starting in 1939. It's final show was in 2009.

“I remember the concerts of Motown and going there, dancing and having just a great time," said Nancy Newkirk.

Once final decisions are made between the city and its contractors, the bandshell will be reassembled in the park, just south of DPD's 12th Precinct. Slightly to the west of that on what used to be the back nine of the golf course, Lento also pointed out where additional parking and bathrooms will be. The latter is in short supply at the park right now, so Lento said the project will benefit park goers in general.

One priority for the Lento is protecting as many trees as possible during construction, something she said the city is also on board with.

"I really hope it will only add to the activities," said People for Palmer Park's vice president, Sharon Gamblin of the bandshell's eventual new home.

Of the delay, both Lento and Gamblin expressed understanding.

"Let's get it right before we start," Lento said. "Everything takes longer when the city is involved, just because of their procurement regulations and other requirements they have to go through."

Cyclist Terese Lee wasn't aware the bandshell would be re-homed in the park, but thinks it will have a positive impact.

“It would be great for the neighborhood," she said. "As a cyclist it would be great to just come and ride and hear some live music.”

As for the type of music, Lento said the bandshell's second act is unlikely to include loud music or rock concerts; but rather community-focused family events like opera, plays, or even movie nights in the park.

"Recently we did opera in the park. So we hope that it only continues to pull the community closer together," Gamblin told Action News.

Noise to the surrounding neighborhood was part of early planning discussions, so any concerts that are held would have to be over by an agreed upon time, and excessive noise will be avoided according to Lento.

“The project is bigger than just the bandshell," Karol told Action News. "It’s actually activating a portion of the park. Those facilities will benefit the users of the bandshell but it will benefit literally everybody that’s using the park seasonally.”