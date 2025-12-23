Department of Justice says letter they released from Jeffery Epstein to Larry Nassar is a fake

(WXYZ) — As part of the Epstein Files, the U.S. Justice Department released a letter, purportedly written by late convicted child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and addressed to Larry Nassar, a fellow convicted serial sex offender and former family medicine osteopathic physician.



"Dear L.N.," the letter reads. "As you know by now, I have taken the 'short route' home. Good luck! We shared one thing...our love and care for young ladies and the hope they'd reach their full potential. Our President also shares our love of young, nubile girls. When a young beauty walked by, he loved to "grab snatch" where as we ended up snatching grub in the mess halls of the system. Life is unfair. Yours, J. Epstein."

The Department of Justice, which produced the letter as part of a second batch of documents under the Epstein Accountablity Act, released the following statement about the letter on X:

The Department of Justice is currently looking into the validity of this alleged letter from Jeffrey Epstein to Larry Nassar and we will follow up as soon as possible.



In the meantime, three facts stand out:

The postmark on the envelope is Virginia, not New York, where Jeffrey Epstein was jailed at the time.

The return address listed the wrong jail where Epstein was held and did not include his inmate number, which is required for outgoing mail.

The envelope was processed three days AFTER Epstein’s death.

Several hours later, the DOJ tweeted an update, saying the FBI has confirmed the letter is a fake:

The FBI has confirmed this alleged letter from Jeffrey Epstein to Larry Nassar is FAKE. The fake letter was received by the jail, and flagged for the FBI at the time. The FBI made this conclusion based on the following facts:

The writing does not appear to match Jeffrey Epstein’s.

The letter was postmarked three days after Epstein's death out of Northern Virginia, when he was jailed in New York.

The return address did not list the jail where Epstein was held and did not include his inmate number, which is required for outgoing mail. This fake letter serves as a reminder that just because a document is released by the Department of Justice does not make the allegations or claims within the document factual. Nevertheless, the DOJ will continue to release all material required by law.

Nassar was convicted of sexually abusing Olympic and college female gymnasts, and has been stabbed multiple times in prison.

