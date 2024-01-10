Realtor offering Stafford jersey trade-in for a new Lions jersey

We've been talking about whether or not fans should wear their Matthew Stafford jerseys to the Detroit Lions playoff game against the Rams on Sunday, and now a Detroit realtor is offering trade-ins.

Jeff Glover, the owner and broker of Glover Agency Realtors, is giving away 1,000 new Detroit Lions jerseys in exchange for a gently-used Matthew Stafford jersey.

Glover said he would then donate the turned-in jersey to homeless shelters in need of clothing for adults and kids in Los Angeles.

“While I can appreciate what Stafford has done for our city, as a fan myself, it drives me crazy to see so many Stafford jerseys still being worn by fans at our own games. Imagine how you’d feel if you were our quarterback, looking out into the seats of Ford Field and seeing another QB’s jersey on hundreds, if not thousands of fans, especially one who’s still in the league and now competing against us!” Glover said.

According to Glover, fans will be able to get a Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown or Aidan Hutchinson jersey.

“I purchased mostly Goff jerseys because we need to get behind the QB that is poised to take us all the way and it just seemed right to trade QB for QB, although the first few hundred fans will get to pick from one of the three," he said.

The sizes range from youth small to adult XXL. T-shirts or articles of clothing meant to look like jerseys will not be accepted.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 12 at Twin Peaks in Livonia.