Recognizing Cinco de Mayo's historical significance in Southwest Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Cinco de Mayo celebrations are taking place across metro Detroit. The annual fiesta is happening in Southwest Detroit from Friday to Sunday.

It's a big day for Mexican culture and heritage.

Foot traffic started to descend on Southwest Detroit early Friday afternoon. Bianca Burley, a patron of Los Galenes Mexican Restaurant, said every fifth of May is a two-for-one celebration since it’s also her birthday.

“It’s beautiful. I love coming down here because people are so excited and they're happy and it’s just a fun experience to be around," she explained.

The day means great business for La Gloria Bakery, where there's a steady line. The Mexican food trucks are also raking in the cash.

Reginald Garrett, who came to the event with his family, said, “Just down here having fun with the family. A lot of good people down here. Good times in Detroit, you know.“

At the heart of the occasion is a celebration of Mexican culture and heritage.

"It's a big fiesta. It's a big celebration. We love fiesta," Gloria Rosas, owner of Xochi's Gift Shop, said.

The festivities commemorate Cinco de Mayo's historical significance. It's the celebration of the Battle of Puebla, when Mexico fought off the invasion of the French empire on May 5, 1862.

“The French Army had about 5,000 troops. The Mexican people had about 2,000. So, the celebration of this victory is not celebrated as widely in Mexico as it is here in the United States. But it is a celebration of freedom," Mary Carmen Munoz, executive director of Latin Americans for Social and Economic Development, Inc. (LA SED), explained.

LA SED helps people in the community in a variety of ways through social, economic and educational advocacy. Munoz said the Latino population is growing every day in the U.S., and the celebrations have grown every year.

"We will be the largest minority population within the next few years," Munoz said.

Bridget Espinosa, who owns Puente Cultural Integration, said, “One of the things that I would encourage people when they’re coming down here is to go in and out of shops because you’re going to be surprised at what you find on the inside, and it’s a huge impact for them."

She added, "The restaurants are overwhelmed today. So, please bring your patience. This is one of their biggest, if not, their biggest day of the entire year — today and Sunday.”

On Sunday, a parade takes place downtown.

Information on the two-day Cinco de Mayo festival taking place in Ferndale can be found on downtown Ferndale's events page.