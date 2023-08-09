Record $1.58 billion Mega Millions jackpot won in Florida; here are the numbers

The record $1.58 billion Mega Millions jackpot has been won in Florida, according to the Mega Millions.

Someone matched all five white balls – the white balls 13, 19, 20, 32 and 33, plus the gold Mega Ball 14 – in Tuesday night's drawing.

The winning ticket was sold at a Publix supermarket in Neptune Beach, Fla., according to CNN.

This jackpot smashed the previous record of $1.537 billion that was won in South Carolina in 2018, according to the lottery.

The lump sum payment for the jackpot is around $783 million before taxes.