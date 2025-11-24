(WXYZ) — With a record 2.6 million Michiganders expected to travel for Thanksgiving, roads and airports will be especially busy this week. AAA is urging drivers to prepare for delays and Michigan State Police are stepping up patrols.

This Thanksgiving, about 1.6 million more Michiganders will be traveling, and AAA says the majority will be relying on their vehicles to get to where they're going.

With millions of Michiganders on the move for Thanksgiving, AAA spokesperson Adrienne Woodland says some will opt to fly, like Tim Steresen-Reuter's daughter, who goes to college in Boston.

"She's flying in tomorrow yes," Steresen-Reuter said.

But about 90% of Michigan travelers will be driving.

Trell Crawford says he's heading to Grand Rapids for the holiday.

"Super excited to go home, spend some time with family, eat some good food. My mom's cooking so, can't beat that," Crawford said.

"Two-hour drive, not too bad," he added.

AAA said this holiday will be record-breaking for travel, and they're prepared to assist thousands of drivers on the road. But Woodland says there are ways to avoid a breakdown.

"Number one, if you can get your vehicle inspected before you hit the roadway," Woodland said.

"The roads are going to be busy with a lot of people," she said.

Mechanic Jim Yaldoo says drivers should check their battery, washer fluid, wipers, and tires.

"It's very important to check the tire tread. You can check the tire tread with a tool. If it's in the green, it's still good," Yaldoo said.

He says a simple inspection could prevent a major headache — and a bigger bill — later on.

"You can prevent it just by checking it before you go," Yaldoo said.

Michigan State Police has a warning for distracted and impaired drivers.

"We're going to put extra patrols out on the road to look for those drivers. There are no breaks. If you get caught impaired driving, you're going to jail," MSP Lt. Mike Shaw said.

Shaw is urging all Michigan drivers to put away their cell phones and to have a plan if they choose to drink alcohol.

"Driving is serious business, and we need to start treating it like it," Shaw said.

