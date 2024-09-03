Red Cross blood drive scheduled in honor of Rochester Hills splash pad shooting victims

TROY, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Red Cross is holding a blood drive in honor of the victims of the Rochester Hills Splash Pad shooting.

It will be held in the gym at the Faith Lutheran Church on 37635 Dequindre Road in Troy on Sunday, September 8 from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

To schedule an appointment you can call 1-800-RED CROSS or log onto RedCrossBlood.org and enter sponsor code splashpad.

You can streamline your donation experience by visiting RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPassto complete your pre-donation reading and health history questions on the day of your appointment.