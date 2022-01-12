Red Cross holding Farmington Hills blood drive, donors could win Super Bowl trip

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — The American Red Cross is sponsoring a blood drive in Farmington Hills on Wednesday and donors will have a chance to win a trip for two to the 2022 Super Bowl.

The blood drive comes as the Red Cross says it’s facing a severe blood shortage. It will be held from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Costick Center at 28600 W. Eleven Mile Road between Middlebelt and Inkster roads.

People who give blood, platelets or plasma during the month of January will also be entered to win a trip to the game in Los Angeles.

The trip package includes:

Round-trip airfare

Two tickets to the game

Entry to the NFL Tailgate

Tickets to the Super Bowl Experience

Three nights at a hotel from Feb. 11 to Feb. 14

$500 gift card for expenses

All blood types are needed, but Type O is in high demand as it can be used in transfusions for other blood types and during emergencies when a patient’s blood type is unknown.

To sign up for the blood drive Wednesday, visit redcrossblood.org, enter sponsor code “costickcenter” and follow the instructions to schedule an appointment. You can also call 1-800-448-3543.

Organizers say it takes about an hour to give blood. Donors must be in general good health, weigh at least 115 pounds and be 17 years or older.

Sixteen-year-olds will be able to donate blood by having a parent fill out a permission form the day of the event.

More information on the trip can be found at rcblood.org/SuperBowl.

