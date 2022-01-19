Red Cross hosting walk-in hiring event in metro Detroit Wednesday

(WXYZ) — The American Red Cross is hosting a hiring event in metro Detroit on Wednesday, with paid training and a $750 signing bonus.

According to the Red Cross, they are hiring for the mobile phlebotomist team that helps operate blood drives throughout southeast Michigan.

The hiring event is taking place from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Fairhaven Fraternal Order of Eagles at 7542 Palms Rd. in Ira Township.

Starting pay is $14.58 per hour with health benefits, dental benefits, 401K, paid time off and more.

Job seekers can learn more about this difference-making opportunity here. Anyone not able to attend the walk-in hiring event can apply online.