Red Oaks Waterpark, Waterford Oaks Wave Pool opening in Oakland County mid-June

(WXYZ) — Two popular Oakland County water attractions are gearing up for the 2023 season.

Red Oaks Waterpark and Waterford Oaks Wave Pool are scheduled to open with all attractions in mid June, according Oakland County Parks; Waterford Oaks Wave Pool (June 10) and Red Oaks Waterpark (June 12).

Due to staffing shortages, Red Oaks Waterpark will reportedly have modified hours and dates:

- 11 a.m.-3 p.m. June 12-16

- 11 a.m.-5 p.m. June 17-18

-11 a.m.-3 p.m. June 19-23

- 11 a.m.-7 p.m. June 24-Aug. 20

- 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Aug. 21-25

-From Aug. 26-Labor Day, Sept. 4, hours will be announced later based on staff availability

For Waterford Oaks Wave Pool, here’s the schedule:

-11 a.m.-7 p.m. on Thursdays-Sundays and closed on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

-The wave pool will be open from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. July 4 and Sept. 4 for the Fourth of July and Labor Day holidays.

Guests are encouraged to purchase tickets here up to three days before their visit. Tickets can also be purchased on-site.

Here are the rates:

Red Oaks Waterpark ticket prices are $26 regular rate; $20 Oakland County resident rate; and free for children ages 0-1 on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays; and $24 regular rate; $18 Oakland County resident rate; and free for children ages 0-1 Mondays-Thursdays.

Waterford Oaks Wave Pool ticket prices are $21 regular rate and $16 Oakland County resident rate on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays; and $15 for everyone on Thursdays and Fridays. Children ages 0-1 are always free with a paid adult admission.

For more information, click here.