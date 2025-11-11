Red Wings Alumni set to face off against Team STAHLS' in Power Play for Heroes charity hockey game

For the ninth year in a row, Detroit Red Wings Alumni are set to take on Team STAHLS' in a charity hockey game this Friday, November 14.

Stahls' Power Play for Heroes is a charity event to honor Veterans. All proceeds benefit Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs, who partner with Michigan veterans with individually trained medical service dogs. Local veterans will be honored on the ice before the game.

Notable Red Wings alums in the game include four-time Stanley Cup Champion Darren McCarty, and Detroit Red Wings great and two-time Stanley Cup Champion Vladimir Konstantinov.

Other Red Wings alum in the game include:



Justin Abdelkader

Red Berenson

Dino Ciccarelli

Darian Hatcher

Mickey Redmond

Drew Miller

Danny Dekeyser

John Ogrodnick

7 News Detroit Sports Director Brad Galli will be playing for Team Stahls', along with Professional Racing Driver Nolan Allaer and former NHL Zamboni driver Al Sobotka.

Fans who attend the game will get to bid on auction or purchase Detroit Red Wings alumni memorabilia and apparel. The event will also include food from BBQ Daddy, adult beverages, and other items at the concession stand.

You can purchase tickets for the event — puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m. EST at the Civic Ice Arena in St. Clair Shores — at this link.