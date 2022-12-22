Red Wings game postponed to February due to weather
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
<b>Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press via AP</b>
<b>Montreal Canadiens' Nick Suzuki (14) scores on Detroit Red Wings goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic (39) as Red Wings' Moritz Seider (53) watches during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Montreal. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press via AP)</b>
Posted at 11:07 AM, Dec 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-22 11:20:45-05
(WXYZ) — The Detroit Red Wings' December 23 game against the Ottawa Senators has been postponed.
This comes as severe winter weather is expected to impact the area.
RELATED: LIVE BLOG: When you can expect high winds, plummeting temps and snow during holiday winter storm
The Red Wings were set to face the Senators at the Canadian Tire Centre at 7 p.m Friday. That game has now been rescheduled to Monday, February 27 at 7:00 p.m..
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.