Red Wings game postponed to February due to weather

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Red Wings' December 23 game against the Ottawa Senators has been postponed.

This comes as severe winter weather is expected to impact the area.

The Red Wings were set to face the Senators at the Canadian Tire Centre at 7 p.m Friday. That game has now been rescheduled to Monday, February 27 at 7:00 p.m..