Redford Township's new $21.5 million recreation center opens in January

Redford Township families have been waiting years to see their brand-new recreation center, and it's finally ready to open its doors. The $21.5 million facility is sparking excitement and pride throughout the community as it prepares for its January opening.

The recreation center is designed to bring people together, promote wellness and give residents of all ages a reason to get involved. What makes this project even more remarkable is that it comes at no extra cost to the Redford Township community.

"They're just excited to have a new space," said Ty Bugbee, recreation and parks coordinator for Redford Township.

Inside the new facility, residents will have space for youth programming, senior activities and community events. Those involved in the project say it's just the beginning of what's to come.

"We wanted to make sure that there was spaces for all ages here," said Theresa Stokes, Leisure Services Director for Redford Township.

The recreation center is funded entirely through county, state and federal dollars, meaning no tax increase for residents.

"This is the only building in the township built by the township that when it's completed on time, there'll be no tax increase and no bonds, so it's completely paid for. First one historic building," said Pat McRae, supervisor for Redford Township.

The facility is equipped with numerous amenities, including a golf simulator, indoor play area, wet and dry saunas, a large whirlpool, mirrored multipurpose rooms and a full gym area. One feature already generating significant discussion is the new indoor walking track.

"I know that they're very excited about the walking track," Bugbee said.

As this facility opens, another transformation is underway. The current community center will soon become a dedicated senior center, expanding programming for older adults.

"They're also very excited that we are going to be converting our community center into more of a senior-specific center. So that's also going to allow us to be able to expand our programming there as well," Bugbee said.

Township leaders say this center is about more than new amenities – it's about giving people a reason to stay, gather and grow together.

"We want this to be a gathering hub that you can come and meet your neighbors, your friends, your family," Stokes said.

For many, seeing this project finally come together is a moment of real pride.

"It offers our people that live here not to have to leave our township, to have recreational opportunity, as well as our seniors to have a place to walk," McRae said.

McRae added that the facility represents something the entire community can take pride in.

"This is something I think that everybody is going to be very proud of... I know I am," McRae said.

The new recreation center is set to open at the beginning of January.

