06.06.24 date being projected onto Michigan Central Station

(WXYZ) — A date being projected onto the old Michigan Central Station has Detroit and social media buzzing.

However, officials are not confirming what the June 6, 2024 date means, only teasing that answers are coming soon.

Ford Motor Company in June 2018 bought the old train station after it sat decaying for decades. The automaker has been working to rehabilitate the property for the last 5 years as part of the Michigan Central Mobility Innovation District.

The Central Station was expected to be completed late last year, but that date passed with no word from Ford on when work would be completed. Once the project is done, it is expected to take another 4 to 6 months to get it ready for tenants.