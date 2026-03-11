1 dead, another injured after propane heater fire at abandoned Detroit building

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A person has died and another was hospitalized after a fire involving a propane heater in Detroit Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Police originally told reporters they believed a man and a woman were attempting to steal copper from an abandoned school building when one of them was electrocuted and the other was shocked. They later clarified that the two were not attempting utility theft and there was a propane heater fire that killed one of them and injured the other.

Police responded to the area of Brainard Street and 3rd Avenue near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard around 3 p.m. for what was originally called in as an explosion or some kind of pipe bomb. Once officers arrived, they learned that wasn’t the case.

At this time, police have not confirmed which victim, the woman or man, has died as they work to notify family.

7 News Detroit is working to learn more details.

