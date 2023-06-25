Watch Now
12th Annual Princess Ball celebrates the Motor City

Posted at 6:26 AM, Jun 25, 2023
DETROIT, MICH (WXYZ) — Over 100 girls and their parents will come together in their best ball gowns and/or tuxedos on Sunday, June 25, to celebrate the princess within at the 2023 Motor City Princess Ball hosted by The Princess Zaria Fan Club. The formal event (for girls ages 5 -18) will take place at The Doubletree by Hilton Detroit-Dearborn (5801 Southfield Expressway) in Detroit, Michigan from 1:00-5:00 p.m.

This is the 12th year of uplifting and empowering girls. This year, the Ball will have a Detroit theme. The event will be held in Detroit, the color scheme is red and blue-inspired by the colors of The Detroit Pistons. Even the gift card giveaways will feature Detroit eateries and stores. At the entrance of the ballroom, there will be a special table with Detroit made products such as Better Made snacks, Faygo beverages and model cars made by Detroit's Big 3 automakers (Ford,Chrysler and General Motors).

Miss Teen Detroit,Serenity Atkinson, will be the special guest and give words of encouragement as well as her thoughts of what it means to be a princess. Three princess honorees will be placed in the spotlighted at the Princess Ball: Scotland 'Lulu' Hopkins (athletic princess), Malia Shelby (princess fashionista) and Zuri Shelby (high school senior and future nurse). All teenage girls will be presented with awards and will deliver an acceptance speech.

Every girl in attendance will receive a tiara and a beauty inspired red or blue satin gift pouch as well as a chance to win one of many gift card giveaways.
For more information, visit http://www.princesszaria.com/

