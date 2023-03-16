Watch Now
13-year-old killed, older teen injured in double shooting on Detroit's east side

Detroit Police Chief James White address a double shooting where a 13-year-old was killed and an older teen was injured.
Detroit police
Posted at 6:44 PM, Mar 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-16 18:45:35-04

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A 13-year-old is dead and an older teen is injured following a shooting on Detroit's east side.

It happened around 5:00 p.m. in the 13900 block of Frankfurt, near E. Warren Avenue and Chalmers Street.

Detroit Police James White says they were out front of a house when they were approached by two armed suspects. They were shot by the two who then left the scene.

White says the older teen is either 17 or 18 years old.

White says the suspects are thought to be teenagers. He also says they don't have much of a description to go on, only saying they were wearing blue jeans and dark-colored clothing.

White says the shooting isn't random, but they don't know the connection between the victims and the suspects yet. They are asking anyone who may have information to come forward.

