$16M Detroit development offers veterans, people with disabilities a path out of homelessness

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A $16 million affordable housing development has opened its doors in Detroit, offering permanent housing to veterans and people with disabilities who have experienced homelessness.

The 50-unit Benjamin O. Davis Veterans Village is named after the nation's first Black Army general. The facility offers services including job training, mental health support, and substance abuse resources.

Quincy Allen is among the veterans celebrating the new development. He says he spent five months living on the streets following the death of his wife before moving in.

"Relief," Allen said.

Allen says the development is more than just a place to sleep — it's a place where he feels seen.

"Being homeless takes a lot out of you. You don't have anywhere to turn and you feel like what's next," Allen said. "A lot of people out there have lost hope, and it's renewed hope."

Valerie Weatherly, the development consultant for the site, says the project was driven by a simple mission.

"We wanted to provide our homeless a home," Weatherly said. "This is something that we started building within our hearts first."

Bill Welborne, 92, was also on hand for the opening. Welborne served under Benjamin O. Davis Jr. — the first Black brigadier general in the Air Force and commander of the famed Tuskegee Airmen. The building is named after Davis Jr.'s father, Benjamin O. Davis Sr., who was the U.S. Army's first Black general.

"He was strict, but he was fair," Welborne said.

Welborne says he has lost friends both in combat and after returning home.

"And when you lose them, it hurts. It hurts," Welborne said.

Fellow veteran Jeff Benton says he is glad to see a place where his fellow service members can find stability.

"As a community at large, we're all excited to see that level of support," Benton said.

"It renews your hope. It really brings you back to life. This is going to benefit a lot of people," Allen said.

The development has vacancies available.

