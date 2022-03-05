2-year-old in hospital after being shot by high-powered BB gun

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A 2-year-old child is in temporary serious condition at Children's Hospital after being shot in the lower lip by a high-powered BB gun in Detroit Friday.

The incident happened on Bedford Road near Bremen Street.

The child's injuries include a few teeth that were knocked out.

The father was taken into custody after bringing the child to Beaumont Hospital Grosse Pointe. Police officials say he could face possible child endangerment charges.

Officials say the man told police the gun fell and discharged, striking the child.

Authorities told 7 Action News that a stolen Jeep SRT and parts were found at the location of the shooting. Police are now also investigating a possible chop shop.

The investigation is ongoing.