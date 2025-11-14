21-year-old charged with murder and child abuse in 2024 death of Detroit girl

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Wayne County prosecutors have charged a 21-year-old Detroit man with the death of a three-year-old girl nearly one year ago.

Officials say Lovenia Spivey is the boyfriend of the victim's mother. He's accused of assaulting the victim at a residence in the 14000 block of Riverview Street on November 12, 2024, at around 2:40 a.m. Medics responded to the scene and took the girl to the hospital, but she died four days later on November 18, 2024.

Prosecutors say the cause of death has been determined to be blunt force trauma to the head. Additional information has not been released.

Spivey has been charged with Felony Murder and First-Degree Child Abuse. He is scheduled to be arraigned Friday afternoon.