24-Hour warming centers open in Detroit for anyone in need of shelter

DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — Dropping temperatures mean dangerous conditions, especially for those who are unhoused. That’s why the city has opened a number of warming shelters, some available 24 hours a day.

One is located at Farwell Recreation Center on East Outer Drive. Franklin Garland lives nearby.

“It is cold to me. Once you get old, you get cold quick,” explained Garland.

He said his heart especially goes out to those without transportation.

“To get to the warming shelters, you know, a lot of them just don’t have the means to get around. And if they’re out here in the streets, you know wherever they can stay at, that’s where they’re staying at,” Garland said.

Loretta Hardman is the recreation supervisor at the center.

“It’s warm, it’s friendly and it’s inviting. So we make sure that they have a comfortable place where they can feel safe,” Hardman explained.

She said there are more amenities available than some might expect.

“They also have access to using the showers. They can also come in and do the table games that we have. And because we’re open doing activities on certain hours they can come in, they can participate in activities that we have here,” Hardman said.

Chuck McDougall, the emergency disaster services director for The Salvation Army’s Eastern Michigan Division, was dropping off food Friday afternoon.

“The salvation army is supplying the food I just got done cooking it and delivered it,” McDougall explained.

He said he made tater tot casserole for anyone who shows up.

“I can’t imagine being stuck out and now having someplace to go,” said McDougall.

Garland said he appreciates that his community is opening its arms and doors.

“The more places that can do that for the people that are homeless, the better it will be,” said Garland.

