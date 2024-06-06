5 in custody as Detroit police responded to reports of someone shooting in O'Hair Park

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police have 5 people in custody in relation to an incident where someone was reported to be shooting at people inside O'Hair Park on the city's west side.

Police say one of the people in custody is in stable condition at Sinai Grace Hospital with a gunshot wound to the lower leg. The shooting is being regarded as an officer-involved shooting, but it has not yet been confirmed if that is how the suspect was injured.

No other injuries have been reported.

Police were notified about the incident shortly after 2:30 p.m. Responding officers began searching for a pair of Jeep Cherokees. A short time later officers attempted to stop a vehicle matching the description, but a short chase ensued. Police say video confirms that a DPD officer responding to the scene fired at least one round as the vehicle headed towards and then around the officer's vehicle.

The pursuit continued for several more blocks before it ended because of a flat tire. At that point, the occupants of the vehicle ran away. The five suspects were then located and arrested. Officers have recovered four firearms, including one AR-style long gun and one AR-style pistol.

Because of the possibility of this being an officer-involved shooting, it has been turned over to the Homicide Task Force for investigation. Personnel from the Michigan State Police will be the lead investigators.

The Department’s Professional Standards Bureau will also conduct an internal administrative investigation.

