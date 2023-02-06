7 Action News gets results for neighbors concerned about hazardous hole causing crashes

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Neighbors raised concerns about a hazardous hole in a road on the city’s east side. Despite their calls, they say there has been a hole in the middle of their street since the summer, leading to crashes caught on camera.

You can see video of the crashes in the attached video above.

A neighbor shared the video on social media so that drivers would be aware of the danger on Knodell at McClellan.

“We are tired of seeing cars getting stuck over here in this hole,” said one neighbor.

Neighbors say crews worked on their street in August, then left. The hole remained.

The City of Detroit said it had no road projects on that street. The Detroit Water and Sewerage Department looked into it and found a mistake. There had been two jobs on that street, and somehow both got marked complete incorrectly.

“We apologize to the residents and thank you for letting us know,” said Bryan Peckinpaugh, Detroit Water & Sewerage Department Spokesperson.

The Detroit Water & Sewerage Department says it will begin work this week to clean up the debris in the hole and temporarily fill it to eliminate the danger. Concrete will be replaced in the spring.

The city says it has an app that you can use to share problems and get them fixed. It allows residents to upload pictures of problems, which can make it easier for the city to respond. You can find out more about it at https://detroitmi.gov/ImproveDetroit.

If you have a story you want 7 Action News Reporter Kim Russell to cover, email her at krussell@wxyz.com.

