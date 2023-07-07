8-year-old shot while sleeping at Detroit's Brewster Homes; father frustrated with gun violence

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police say an 8-year-old boy was shot as a barrage of bullets flew at the Brewster Homes complex around 3 a.m. this morning. He was asleep in his bed.

Home surveillance footage captured audio of the gunfire and a view of people running. The complex is near Eliot Street and St. Antoine.

Neighbor Rochelle Tate said, “So, I hit the floor and I called 911, and (police) got here so quick. They got here so quick, a bunch of ‘em and then we found out my neighbor’s son got shot.”

The victim is Lawrence Curry’s 8-year-old son. He was shot in the upper shoulder. We’re told the boy’s mother woke up to him crying and rushed the child to Children’s Hospital close by.

“Sleeping, and just to be woken up with a bullet in your arm," Curry said.

Curry graciously spoke with 7 Action News and recalled the chilling phone call he received while at work.

“My son was shot. I dropped everything and came right to him," he said.

Detroit police said the chaos involved people in two vehicles who shot at each other. At least one of them had a high-powered rifle.

Neighbors brought several bullet holes in an adjacent building to the attention of 7 Action News.

Curry said, “Shooting off in the air for no reason, and then it’s late at night. You don’t know where you shooting. So, that’s even worse, and like they say, ‘You play with guns, somebody innocent (will) get hurt.'"

"He was sleeping. He ain’t do nothing to nobody," he said.

Fortunately, Curry said his son is on the road to recovery.

Meantime, investigators are trying to develop leads as to who's responsible. They're looking for a motive and tips.

Detroit police commander Melissa Gardner said, “We are pulling video at this time and hopefully once we’re able to get a description of the vehicles, we will do an update and hopefully be able to broadcast those particular vehicles.”

When asked if he had a message for the shooters, Curry said, "Just pray for ‘em because karma comes to everybody.”

If you have any information, you’re asked to call Detroit police at (313) 596-2200 or you can call Crime Stoppers and remain anonymous at 1-800-SPEAK UP.