Annual “Belle of the Ball” Prom Dress donation program helps young women fulfill prom dreams

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Wayne County Commission Chair Bell’s prom dress event fulfills young ladies’ dreams Smiles of delight and gratefulness are contagious at Wayne County Commission Chair Alisha Bell’s (D-Detroit) annual “Belle of the Ball” Prom Dress Donation program, helping young ladies fulfill prom dreams that may be a challenge to achieve, especially in these inflation-filled times.

The 15th annual prom dress giveaway event is made possible through the dedication and generosity of Commissioner Bell and her staff, along with overwhelming community support. It will be held 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at the Boys & Girls Club, 16500 Tireman Ave. in Detroit.

Commissioner Bell has made it her personal mission to fulfill their prom dreams through this very special giveaway. Dresses and accessories, donated by volunteers and businesses, will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. “Prom is a special time and it has been my dream to help young ladies in the community who might not be able to go, for whatever reason, attend their proms and build memories for years to come,” Commissioner Bell said. “I continue to be grateful to those in the community who have contributed so much over the years to make such dreams come true.”

For more information on the event, call (313) 224-0936.