Another 'senseless shooting' in Detroit hit a 2-year-old girl and another bystander

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police are looking for a gray or silver Jeep with at least one person who opened fire on another car at the intersection of Lawndale and Witt at 9 am this morning.

A 2-year-old girl inside the car with her father and two other adults was shot in the side and is in serious condition. None of the adults was hit. The girl was last reported in serious condition.

A stray bullet traveled down Witt and hit 55-year-old Calvin Wynn who was under his car working on it when he heard gunshots and then felt one.

“I heard it hit the concrete and then it felt like I was hit by lightning,” Wynn tells 7 Action News.

He spoke with us after being released from the hospital. The bullet entered him in the back, hit a brace under his skin, and came out the other side.

His mother Mary Wynn says they’ve lived on the street for 50 years and have never had any trouble like this.

Assistant Police Chief David Levalley says about the recent shootings, “I think some don’t care, obviously. If you’re willing to fire a bunch of rounds in a neighborhood at 9 o’clock in the morning, you don’t care who’s out there, who gets hurt.”

Calvin says he has three sons who have passed away and they must have been his Guardian Angels.

Police are going through surveillance video from a business and Ring doorbells of the homes and may be releasing images if they need help solving the case.