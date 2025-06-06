Belle Isle giant slide reopens for the summer

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The now-famous giant slide on Belle Isle has reopened for the summer. It will be open three days a week through Labor Day.

Originally, the slide was set to reopen in late May, but at the time, the DNR said they still had work to do and there were delivery delays for the items they needed. The work is now completed and the slide has passed inspection. It reopened at 12:30 p.m. Friday.

According to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, the slide will be open (weather dependent) Fridays 12:30 to 5:00 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The slide reopened in August 2022 after repairs were made, and after videos showed riders going down the slide, flying, and literally catching air. It was then shut down again, so the Michigan Department of Natural Resources could make adjustments, which included removing most of the wax.

Last year, the DNR said the dangerous rides in 2022 were caused by too much wax, which was then removed, and the slide reopened that year. However, before it opened in 2024, safety enhancements were made to the guard rails, and new, updated padding was installed at the bottom.

“It's about memories," Michigan DNR Parks and Rec Supervisor Tom Bissett said in 2024. "It's about people being able to come to Belle Isle and enjoy the same thing their parents or their grandparents may have enjoyed and to make those lifelong memories.”

“I'm excited but also nervous because the last time I was on that, I burned myself pretty bad,” Detroiter Iesha Bassett told us in 2024 about the slide.

