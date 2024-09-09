Car crashes into Detroit apartment building just after woman arrives home from work

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A Detroit woman says she had just gotten home from work seconds before a car slammed into her apartment building.

It happened at Berkshire and Harper on the city's east side.

The car's front end was completely inside the apartment, where it send bricks, glass, and insulation flying all over the floor. It also caused the second-floor balcony and wall buckling.

Angelique Smith, the tenant whose apartment was impacted, says if the accident had happened later in the day, she may have been sleeping right where the car slammed into her home.

Extended interview: Woman recounts moment driver crashed through her apartment

Complex residents say the building has been hit by cars before, with the last one destroying an iron fence that was in front of where this car slammed into the building. They say they are waiting to see if the building is structurally sound enough for them to go back inside.

The driver of the car has been detained by police. They are under investigation for possibly driving under the influence.