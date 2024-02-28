Chief James White gets one-on-one with President Biden to talk about Detroit's progress

(WXYZ) — Detroit's progress in driving down crime is getting attention from the White House.

Detroit Police Chief James White speaks before White House visit

Police Chief James White is in Washington DC for a meeting with President Biden on the city's historic crime reductions in 2023.

Speaking with us yesterday, the chief said there wouldn’t be any celebrating.

“What are your top three things you are going to tell him?” we asked.

“We're going to talk about juvenile crime. 8 percent of our homicides this year have had a juvenile nexus and so we see an uptick in violent crime, we see an uptick with the juvenile, we're going to talk about mental health and we're going to talk about progress and how we've had some successes,” White told us.

Chief White says homicides dropped to lows the city hasn't seen since 1966, but he says it's time to build on that progress and move the city forward.